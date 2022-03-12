FALL BRANCH - Larry Hilton, 62 of Fall Branch, Tennessee went to his heavenly home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents Lela Mae Hilton Fox and Stewart Hilton, brothers David Hilton, and Danny Hilton.
Larry attended Bible Baptist Church of Kingsport where he was a deacon and taught the Men's Sunday School class. Larry loved Jesus, his family, and his friends so well. He really enjoyed the outdoors and camping and was an avid fisherman and golfer. Larry loved spending time with his family and was the greatest Papaw to his grandchildren. He was a 33-year employee of Aerojet in Jonesborough, TN.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife Lisa Hilton of Fall Branch; Daughter and son-in-law Lindsey Hilton Kidd and Paul of Morganton, NC; Grandchildren Kanin Kidd, Kason Kidd, and Jenasyn Kidd; Brother Gary Hilton of Atlanta, GA; Sister and brother-in-law Patricia and Tim Fletcher of Greeneville, TN.
The family will receive friends Monday March 14, 2022 from 5:30 to 7 PM, with services to follow at 7 PM at Bible Baptist Church of Kingsport. Graveside service will be held Tuesday March 15, 2022 at 11 AM at East Lawn Memorial Park. Rev. Walter Wagner and Rev. Don McCann will be officiating the service.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Hawkins, Mac Hawkins, Gary Hilton, Don Holmes, Ken Jones, Mike McKinney, and Mike Stykes. Honorary Pallbearers are the Adult Men's Sunday School Class of Bible Baptist Church.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Hilton family.