Larry Hickman Nov 11, 2022

Larry Hickman, 64, passed away on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Hickman family.