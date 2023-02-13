NICKELSVILLE, VA – Larry Herbert Winkle, 75, was called Home on Friday, February 10, 2023 after a period of declining health. He is now kneeling and worshiping at the feet of Jesus.

He worked in Sales but his greatest passion and love was preaching the Gospel of Christ since his calling at a young age of 17. During his tenure of ministering he pastored several local churches with a desire to be always available to his parishioners whenever a need arose.

