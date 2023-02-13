NICKELSVILLE, VA – Larry Herbert Winkle, 75, was called Home on Friday, February 10, 2023 after a period of declining health. He is now kneeling and worshiping at the feet of Jesus.
He worked in Sales but his greatest passion and love was preaching the Gospel of Christ since his calling at a young age of 17. During his tenure of ministering he pastored several local churches with a desire to be always available to his parishioners whenever a need arose.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Della Winkle; brother, Leonard Winkle; sister-in-law, Nina Rae Winkle; nephew, Ricky Winkle; niece, Amber Roberts.
Surviving are his loving wife of 50 years, Jane Parks Winkle; daughter, Amy (Kevin) Burton; son, Aaron Winkle; grandchildren, Zane Thomas Winkle, Emily Dittle and Alex Dittle; sister, Shelby (Ralph) Roberts; special cousin, Wanda (Charlie) Burks.
Visiting hours will be from 5 to 7 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Scott County Funeral Home. Services will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Rick Vannoy and Rev. Darrell Lawson officiating. Music will be provided by Sharon Owens and Greg Cornett.
Graveside services will be held at 12 noon Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Holston View Cemetery. Family and friends planning to attend are welcome to assemble at the funeral home at 11:15 am to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Winkle, Anthony Roberts, Ralph Roberts, Zane Thomas Winkle, Alex Dittle, Emily Dittle, Kevin Burton, and Darrell Lawson.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Hall, Mike Hall, Charlie Burks and Claude Lane.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bible Way Baptist Church, 570 Packing House Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660.