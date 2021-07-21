ROGERSVILLE - Larry Harris, age 73, of Rogersville, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at his home. He was a son of the late Tony and Floye McCullough Harris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Randy Harris. He was a member of East Rogersville Baptist Church, and was a loving and faithful servant.
He was a loving husband and devoted father. He retired from Eastman after 33 years of service. He had an adventurous spirit and enjoyed to travel.
Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Donna Hughes Harris; children, Eddie Harris and wife Shannon, Angela Harris Windham, Toni Harris Jenkins, and husband Robert; seven grandchildren, Mason Harris, Alyssa Windham Jonynas, Erin Windham, Kristen Harris Bee, Madison Jenkins, Chyan McClellan, and Jackson Jenkins; two great grandchildren, Amara Harris, and Lexi Bee; and a great grandson on the way; brothers, Ricky Lee Harris and wife Iley, and Ronald Hughes and wife Millie. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 23, 2021, from 12:00 until 2:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Dale Hughes officiating. The graveside service will immediately follow the service in Highland Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.