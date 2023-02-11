Larry H. Winkle, Jr. Feb 11, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NICKELSVILLE, VA - Larry H. Winkle, Jr., 75, of the Big Moccasin Community, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023 at his home after a period of declining health.Arrangements will be announced by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. (www.cartertrent.com) Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sociology LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you