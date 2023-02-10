NICKELSVILLE, VA - Larry H. Winkle, Jr., 75, of the Big Moccasin Community, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023 at his home after a period of declining health.

Arrangements will be announced by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. (www.cartertrent.com)

