Larry H. Thompson, 68, son of the late Walter and Laura Thompson, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 21, surrounded by family and friends, after a brief illness. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Berea, KY and attended Pine Grove Freewill Baptist Church in Ft. Blackmore, VA, and The Lord’s House at Red Hill in Pattonsville, VA.
Larry was an entrepreneur and business owner, which provided many opportunities for him to befriend customers across the Appalachian region, many becoming lifelong friends. He enjoyed bluegrass and gospel music and was the biggest fan of several local musicians and bands. Larry and his wife Karen were honored as “Raving Fans” by Chick-Fil-A in the book, It’s My Pleasure. He loved NASCAR and enjoyed visiting race shops and events and having personal conversations with many drivers–his favorite being the Petty family. Other favorite activities included going out to lunch and planning to go out to lunch.
Larry’s legacy is the people he loved and those who loved him. He knew no stranger and put a smile on the faces of all he met. He was a consummate encourager to others, inspiring them to be their best selves. He was dedicated to all the churches he attended, including those mentioned previously and Darthula Baptist Church in Hiltons, VA; Central Baptist Church in Rockville, MD; and Our Christian Heritage Church in Walkertown, NC. Larry also served as a Gideon.
Survivors are beloved wife, Karen L. Thompson; son and daughter-in-law, Tyler and Jenn Thompson; stepson and daughter-in-law, Darren and Heather Parker; grandchildren, Katelyn and AJ Thompson; sister, Linda C. Thompson of Gray, TN; brother, Bill G. Thompson of Dayton, OH; nephew, Jonathan Thompson; and Buddy’s girl, Kamryn Satterfield.
Funeral service will be officiated by Kenny Davis of Berea, KY and Garry Hood of Duffield, VA. Music will be performed by Pine Grove Harmony, Chris Holder, and musicians from The Lord’s House at Red Hill.
Larry was preceded in death by grandparents, Jethro and Salichia Thompson and Saul and Nannie Grizzle; parents, Walter H., and Laura J. Thompson; brother, Jerry A. Thompson; and sister-in-Law, Kathy Thompson.
Pallbearers: Jimbo Turner, Sammy Sawyer, Sam Hartsock, Kenny McKenzie, Jimmy Hillman, Randy Lamb, Ray Leonard, Jr., and Paul Kyst
Honorary Pallbearers: Tom McGlone, JW Bentley, Jess Elam, Brian Bourne, Kermit Raxter, Jack Hamilton, Ron Adams
Services will be held at Gate City Funeral Home. Visitation: Friday, February 24, 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral: Saturday, February 25, 1:00pm, with Graveside Service immediately following at Holston View Cemetery.