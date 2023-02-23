Larry H. Thompson, 68, son of the late Walter and Laura Thompson, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 21, surrounded by family and friends, after a brief illness. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Berea, KY and attended Pine Grove Freewill Baptist Church in Ft. Blackmore, VA, and The Lord’s House at Red Hill in Pattonsville, VA.

Larry was an entrepreneur and business owner, which provided many opportunities for him to befriend customers across the Appalachian region, many becoming lifelong friends. He enjoyed bluegrass and gospel music and was the biggest fan of several local musicians and bands. Larry and his wife Karen were honored as “Raving Fans” by Chick-Fil-A in the book, It’s My Pleasure. He loved NASCAR and enjoyed visiting race shops and events and having personal conversations with many drivers–his favorite being the Petty family. Other favorite activities included going out to lunch and planning to go out to lunch.

