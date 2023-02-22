Larry H. Thompson Feb 22, 2023 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Larry H. Thompson, 68, Ft. Blackmore, VA passed away, Tuesday, February 22, 2023, at the Katie B. Reynolds Hospice House, Winston Salem, NC.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Gate City Funeral Home, www.gatecityfunerals.com. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you