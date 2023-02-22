FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Larry H. Thompson, 68, Ft. Blackmore, VA passed away, Tuesday, February 22, 2023, at the Katie B. Reynolds Hospice House, Winston Salem, NC.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Gate City Funeral Home, www.gatecityfunerals.com.

