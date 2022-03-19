NICKELSVILLE, VA - Larry Glen “Dickie” Dockery, 62, Nickelsville, VA passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the Free Hill Cemetery, Little Duck Rd, Nickelsville, VA with the Rev. Rance Edwards officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Nickelsville United Methodist Church.
An online guest register is available for the Dockery family at www.gatecityfunerlas.com
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Larry Glen “Dickie” Dockery.