NICKELSVILLE, VA - Larry Glen “Dickie” Dockery, 62, Nickelsville, VA passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Larry was born in Scott County, VA on May 24, 1959, to the late Billy Glen and Wanda Marie Dockery.
In addition to his parents, his mother-in-law, Margaret Meade; niece, Alisha Adams and brothers-in-law, Gary “Meado” Meade and Danny Summey preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Jo Dockery, Nickelsville, VA; sons, Matthew (Kim) Dockery, Castlewood, VA, Mark (Katie Jo) Dockery, Nickelsville, VA; daughter, Megan Meade, Nickelsville, VA; father-in-law, Jack Meade, Nickelsville, VA; sisters, Cathy (Scott) Clendenin, Piney Flats, TN, Patty Summey, Ft. Blackmore, VA; aunts, Roberta Peters, Geneva (Melvin) Williams, Martha Burton, Shirley Statzer; uncles, Billy (Barbara) Egan, James Egan; grandchildren, Alexis Kite, Castlewood, VA, Jordan, Kedric and Jackson Dockery, Nickelsville, VA; nieces and nephews, Jami Kinkead, Caitlin Cherry and Daniel Summey.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the Free Hill Cemetery, Little Duck Rd, Nickelsville, VA with the Rev. Rance Edwards officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Nickelsville United Methodist Church.
An online guest register is available for the Dockery family at www.gatecityfunerlas.com
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Larry Glen “Dickie” Dockery.