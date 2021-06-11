CHURCH HILL – Larry Gentry, 59, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at his residence.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 13, 2021, from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Truman Ferguson officiating. The burial will follow in Morning Star Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be brothers and nephews.
