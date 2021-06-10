CHURCH HILL – Larry Gentry, 59, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at his residence.
Larry was born in Newport News, VA but was a lifelong resident of Church Hill. He loved riding motorcycles and was a member of the Tri-Cities Motorcycle Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Margie Gentry; brother, Dewayne Gentry.
Larry is survived by his girlfriend, Amy Roberts; brothers, Tim Gentry (Angie), Vernon Gentry, and Jason Gentry (Sara); nieces, Summer Gentry, Katelynn Gentry, and Alexis Hurst; nephews, Steven Gentry, Travis Gentry, John Gentry, Brad Gentry, Devon Gentry, Chase Gentry, Camren Gentry, and Caleb Gentry; great niece, Delilah Rainwater.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 13, 2021, from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Truman Ferguson officiating. The burial will follow in Morning Star Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be brothers and nephews.
To leave an online message for the Gentry family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Gentry family.