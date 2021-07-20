CHURCH HILL - Larry Gene Redman, 76, of Church Hill went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 19, 2021, at the Wexford House following several years of declining health.
The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A memorial service will follow with Pastor Gary Gerhardt officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial and Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Redman family.