CHURCH HILL - Larry Gene Redman, 76, of Church Hill went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 19, 2021, at the Wexford House following several years of declining health. He was born in Kingsport to the late Vincent and Josephine Redman. Larry was a graduate of Lynn View High School. He was a salesman for Wood World and Builder’s First Source for over 40 years prior to his retirement in 2010. Larry was a good man who could do anything and enjoyed helping others, he loved spending time at the lake and working outside alongside his best friend Gary Williams. He also enjoyed NASCAR and a good western on TV.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Donald Birmingham; maternal grandparents, L.S. and Grace Ashworth; brother-in-law, Bob Kelley.
Survivors include his best friend and caregiver, Bert Redman; sons, Mike Redman and wife Karen, Barry Redman and wife Christine; one grandson who was the light of his life, Ryan Redman and fiancé Kali Hagood; sister, Judy Kelley; along with several nieces and nephews; fur-baby, Buffy.
The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A memorial service will follow with Pastor Gary Gerhardt officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial and Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Redman family.