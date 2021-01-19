GATE CITY, VA - Larry Gene Davidson, 73, of Gate City, VA went to his heavenly home on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Larry was born on April 28, 1947 to the late Joseph Eugene and Maxie Lee Smith Davidson. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Dr. Robert Allen Smith and Emma Lou Carico; paternal grandparents, Isaac Andrew and Sarah Alice Cookenour Davidson.
Larry was a 1969 graduate of Twin Springs High School. He previously owned Davidson Construction Company, where he built and cleared roads for the county along with other construction work for individuals. He bought Warren Funeral Home in 1993, and it became Colonial Funeral Home of Scott County, Inc. Larry and his wife have owned the funeral home for 27 years. He enjoyed farming and raising cattle alongside his two sons. In his spare time, he liked to hunt and fish. Larry loved his grandchildren; they were his pride and joy. He was a member of Midway Memorial United Methodist Church.
Larry leaves behind his loving wife, Janet Sue Larkin Davidson; daughter, Kimberly Sue Davidson and husband Jason; sons, Joseph Julian Davidson and wife Sophia, Matthew Isaac Davidson and wife Amber; his loving grandchildren, Hannah, Abby, Sarah, Isaac, Eli, Kelsie and Grant; sister, Janet Delores Ketron; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA and anytime at the residence. There will be a private family funeral on Thursday, January 21, 2021, with graveside following at Holston View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:00 PM noon.
Pallbearers will be Joe Bruce Culbertson, Jamie Culbertson, Zachary Davidson, Logan Davidson, Luke Gillenwater, John Jobe, Jake Dougherty and Isaac Quillen. Honorary pallbearers will be grandsons, nephews and brothers-in-law.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of the CCU Department at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Online condolences may be made to the family of Larry Gene Davidson by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the family of Larry Gene Davidson.