GATE CITY, VA - Larry Gene Davidson, 73, of Gate City, VA went to his heavenly home on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA and anytime at the residence. There will be a private family funeral on Thursday, January 21, 2021, with graveside following at Holston View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:00 PM noon.
Pallbearers will be Joe Bruce Culbertson, Jamie Culbertson, Zachary Davidson, Logan Davidson, Luke Gillenwater, John Jobe, Jake Dougherty and Isaac Quillen. Honorary pallbearers will be grandsons, nephews and brothers-in-law.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of the CCU Department at Holston Valley Medical Center.
