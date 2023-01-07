PINEY FLATS - Larry Freeman Bunch passed peacefully at his home in Piney Flats, TN, on January 1, 2023, at age 82.

He was born in Coalfield, TN, to the late Freeman and Helen (Atkisson) Bunch. When Larry was two, his parents moved to Brisbane, California, and lived there until 1945. Between 1945 and 1951, they lived in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and Hiawatha and Dragerton, Utah. Some of his best memories were of living in Hiawatha. In 1951 his parents moved to northern California to become residents of Davis, where he attended Davis High School. In October 1958, he entered the Army and subsequently received Airborne training at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, serving three years as a paratrooper at Fort Campbell and in Germany. After receiving an honorable discharge in June 1962, he attended Sacramento State College. In 1964, he entered the finance business in Sacramento and, in 1967, moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, where he eventually went into banking. In 1971, he was promoted to Vice president and Manager of Alaska National Bank in the Eskimo town of Nome, Alaska. This bank had the designation of being the most northern banking location in the United States at that time.

