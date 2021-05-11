CHURCH HILL - Larry Frederick Southam passed away May 7, 2021 after an extended illness with his family by his side.
Larry was born in Coaldale, PA on Nov. 1, 1950. He grew up in Tamaqua, PA and graduated from Tamaqua Area High School in 1968. He later graduated from Tennessee Wesleyan College with a B.S. degree in Elementary Education.
In 1976, Larry moved to Surgoinsville, TN and married Mary Nile King. He started his career as a teacher at Carters Valley Elementary School, then continued at Church Hill Elementary School for several years before his retirement in 2021. Larry was a volunteer fireman, Jaycee, a member of the 1st United Methodist Church of Surgoinsville, and a member of Clay Lodge No. 386 in Church Hill, TN. Larry devoted many hours supporting the Volunteer High School Athlete Program.
Preceding Larry in death were his maternal and paternal grandparents, father, Richard Thomas Southam; mother, Mary Haldeman Southam, and beloved aunts and uncles.
Left to share his memory are his wife, Mary Nile King Southam; daughter, Meredith Southam Gillespie (Aaron); son, Benjamin Frederick Southam (Suzanne Ensor); grandsons, Harris Shane Gillespie and Benjamin Crew Southam; brothers, Richard T. Southam and twin, Barry E. Southam; brother-in-law, Dr. Thomas King (Melinda) and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 1st United Methodist of Surgoinsville. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM Rev. Elaine Ruth officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Hawkins County Imagination Library Foundation, PO Box 512 Rogersville, TN 37857.
To leave an online message for the Southam family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Southam family.