CHURCH HILL - Larry Frederick Southam passed away May 7, 2021 after an extended illness with his family by his side.
A visitation will be held from 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 1st United Methodist of Surgoinsville. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM Rev. Elaine Ruth officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Hawkins County Imagination Library Foundation, PO Box 512 Rogersville, TN 37857.
