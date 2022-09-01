Larry Fraysier Sep 1, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Larry Fraysier, 76, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at his residence.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cremation Funeral Kingsport Service Larry Fraysier Hill Arrangement Recommended for you