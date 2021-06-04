KINGSPORT - With deep sorrow and much love, we mourn the passing of Larry Franklin Mahaffey, Sr., 80, of Kingsport, Tennessee, formerly of Welch, West Virginia. Larry left his bodily pain and struggle behind to be with God the Father and Jesus the Son on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. While Larry will be missed dearly by all who knew him, he would want all to know that he was prepared and eager to meet his Lord and Savior. Larry had run his race and has entered his time of rest.
Larry was born in Welch, West Virginia, on September 30, 1940. He was the oldest of three children of Paul and Ada Mahaffey. A graduate of Welch High School, he went on to be a coal miner, electrician, mechanic, newspaper man, vocational school instructor, postal worker, small business owner, and restaurant owner… but his most treasured work was as a Godly husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and part-time golfer. After retirement, he enjoyed his work with the church and time with his family. He will be greatly missed.
Larry married the love of his life, Sandra Faye Grimes, on June 11, 1961. They made a commitment to God and each other to be husband and wife. Everything they would do in life would revolve around their shared hope and faith in Jesus the Christ. They have been married for 59 years and raised three children.
Larry’s adult life usually revolved around young people, and his impact on the communities of Welch, WV, and Kingsport, TN, will be remembered. He coached youth sports and volunteered his time in worthy endeavors such as the Masons, the Shriners, the Lions Club, and the Optimist Club, once being honored as the Lion of the Year in West Virginia. He was a lifelong lover of baseball and golf, never missing an opportunity to play both with his sons.
Larry is preceded in death by his mother, Ada Mae Mahaffey, and his father, Paul M. Mahaffey.
Larry is survived by his wife Sandra Faye (Grimes) Mahaffey; his children – Larry (Margie) Mahaffey of Charlotte, NC, Bryan (Dorothy) Mahaffey of Chapmanville, WV, and Paul (Dixie) Mahaffey of Kingsport, TN; his grandchildren – Joshua (Lauren) Mahaffey, Christopher (Samantha) Mahaffey, Meagan (Seth) Baisden, Evan Mahaffey, Susan Mahaffey, and Natalie Mahaffey; his great-grandchildren – Olivia Baisden, Melody Mahaffey, and Madelyn Baisden (on her way in November 2021); his sisters Patricia (David) Hargrave of Cincinnati, OH, and Shirley Wood of Houston, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and one very special aunt, Madge Mahaffey.
A celebration of life for Larry will be conducted on Friday, June 11, 2021, at East Lawn Funeral Home, 4997 Memorial Blvd, Kingsport, Tennessee. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am and funeral services will begin at 11:00 am. Graveside services will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Princeton, WV, in the afternoon.
Pallbearers will be his sons and grandsons: Larry, Bryan, Paul, Joshua, Christopher, and Evan Mahaffey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Indian Springs Christian Church, 5536 Kiowa St., Kingsport, TN 37664, or to Christian Acres Camp, 1351 Evangelism Road, Bluefield, WV 24701.
We, the family, wish to thank the staff at Brookdale Rock Springs Assisted Living and East Lawn Funeral Home for their services, as well as Mike Beverly of Indian Springs Christian Church and Rick Mathena of Christian Acres in Bluefield, WV.