KINGSPORT - Larry Eugene Roberts, 74, of Kingsport, passed on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at the Holston Valley Medical Center after a lengthy battle with congestive heart failure. He was born to the late John Albert and Zella (Whitaker) Roberts on March 17, 1947.
Larry was of the Apostolic Pentecostal Faith. He loved the Word of God and has received his eternal healing in Glory. Larry was a devoted husband and loving father. He retired from JP Stevens after thirty-five years of dedicated service.
In addition to his parents Larry was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Roberts.
Survivors include his loving wife of fifty-four years, Linda Roberts; son, Anthony Roberts and wife Marcella; grandchildren, Alexia and Isaiah Roberts; sisters, Phyllis Epps and Wanda Hickman; brother, Marion Roberts; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Roberts family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Saturday, December 11, 2021 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 9 am – 10 am. A Graveside Service will follow at 10 am with Minister Anthony Roberts officiating and music by Charles Hickman. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary pallbearer will be Marion Roberts.
The Roberts family would like to extend a special thank you Pastor Tony Spell.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Roberts family by visiting www.eastlawnkingpsort.com.