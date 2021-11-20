BIG STONE GAP, VA.-Larry Elmer Bush, 75, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was a 1966 graduate of Powell Valley High School. He was a butcher for 52 years, with Buckle’s, Oakwood and retired from Sam’s Wholesale. Larry was an avid fisherman. He loved Powell Valley Viking and Union Bear football. Larry was a hard worker and would assist his neighbors in any way. He was of Christian faith.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Elmer and Ruth (Bonham) Bush; and a brother, Jerry Bush.
Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Roseann Bush; daughters, Lori Vaughn (Edward), Jill Clasby (Patrick) and Marsha Bush, all of Big Stone Gap; eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren; sisters, Sandra Bush Dysart Dorton and Carolyn Bush, both of Appalachia, Va.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap. The service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor James Holcomb officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Larry’s name to the M.E.O.C. Fuel Fund, P. O. Box 888, Big Stone Gap, Va. 24219.
