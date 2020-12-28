FALL BRANCH - Larry Edward Lawson, age 73, of Fall Branch, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Larry was a machine operator for 33 years in the CE Division of Eastman. He was a born again Christian who loved the Lord and reading his bible every morning. He was a member of Walker’s Fork Baptist Church.
Larry was preceded in death by his father, Charlie Lawson; mother, Ruby Gibson Lawson; brother, Don Lawson; sisters, Brenda Lawson Davis and Debbie Lawson Monette; paternal grandparents, John and Mollie Bledsoe Lawson; maternal grandparents, Ezra and Mary Barnett Gibson; father and mother-in-law, Glen T. and Evelyn Murray Mullins; and brothers-in-law, Dan Mullins and Doug Light.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carolyn Sue Mullins Lawson; daughter, Carrie (Chuck) Faust; son, Barry Lawson; sisters, Nella Lawson (Les) Phillips, and Sandy Lawson Owens; brothers, Clyde (April) Lawson, and Virgil (Darlene) Lawson; grandchildren, Macy, Charlie and Keaton Faust; sisters-in-law, Jean Hale Lawson, Barb Mullins (Jerry) Tilson, and Rose Mullins Light; brothers-in-law, Robert Monette and Gene (Brenda) Mullins; aunt, Emma Drone; uncle, Lenard (Kathleen) Gibson; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor David Bolden officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu fo flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Walker’s Fork Baptist Church Cemetery Fund c/o Carolyn Lawson, 174 Forrest Rd., Fall Branch, TN 37656.