CHURCH HILL – Larry Edward Eaton, 73, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Eddie was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was of the Baptist faith. He was a proud US Army Veteran who loved his country. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company after 30 + years. Eddie loved his family dearly and was especially proud of his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Will and Rosa Bowery Eaton.
Eddie survived by her loving wife, Kathy Bradshaw Cradic Eaton; son, Kevin Cradic (Heather); grandchildren, Levi Cradic (special girlfriend, Gracie) and Sarah Cradic; father-in-law, James Bradshaw; son, Brian Eaton; daughter, Kimberly Eaton; brother, James Eaton; sisters, Cornie Price and Kathleen Gardner; special friends, Gene and Linda Bradshaw, Larry and Edna Gibbons, Sue Hensley, Phil Castle, Jackie Estes, Wayne Frost, Charles Housewright, Larry Johnson, Ralph Trent, and Randy Wolfe; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 - 2:00 PM on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Tecky Hicks officiating. The burial will follow to Morning Star Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Cradic, Levi Cradic, Gene Bradshaw, Phil Castle, and Jackie Estes. Honorary Pallbearers will be Larry Johnson, Ralph Trent, and Randy Wolfe.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Eaton family.