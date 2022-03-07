CHURCH HILL – Larry Edward Eaton, 73, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
