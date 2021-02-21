BRISTOL, TN - Larry E. Ramsey, age 65, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born March 23, 1955 in Bristol, Va., a son of the late Charles Ramsey and Daisy Vires Lynn. Larry was a U.S. Army Veteran and served in Korea. He was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and was an electrician for Jacobs Contracting. Larry was a member of Revival Center Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a special niece, Addyson Cain.
Survivors include his wife, Vanessa Mullins Ramsey; siblings, Charles Lee Ramsey, Connie Collins (Doug), Brenda Miller (Eddie), Wayne Ramsey (Vicky), Lisa Millsap (Ray); stepchildren, Thomas Helbert, Christy Blackson (Michael), Lyle Helbert (Elizabeth); nine step grandchildren; mother-in-law, Molly Shaffer; and stepmother, Norma Ramsey.
The funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, 2021 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lyons Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Glenwood Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Tennessee Army National Guard. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Those attending the services are asked to wear masks. The funeral service may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: OHVIWI.
