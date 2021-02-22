BRISTOL, TN - Larry E. Ramsey, age 65, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
The funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, 2021 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lyons Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Glenwood Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Tennessee Army National Guard. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Those attending the services are asked to wear masks. The funeral service may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: OHVIWI.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.