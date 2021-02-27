JOHNSON CITY - Larry E. Parks of Johnson City peacefully went home to be with his Lord on February 25, 2021, following an extended illness. Originally from Nickelsville, VA, Larry was preceded in death by his parents Zane and Mae Parks.
Larry graduated from Virginia Highlands Community College with a degree in Accounting and Business Management. He began his banking career at Virginia National Bank in Gate City, VA, before joining Hamilton Bank in Johnson City. He continued his thirty-year banking career as a Senior Vice President with SunTrust Bank before being asked to be a founding member, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of People’s Community Bank.
Following retirement, Larry enjoyed spending time on his farm in Nickelsville, VA. He was passionate in his love for his sheep, fishing and finding Native American artifacts. He loved sitting on the front porch of his family farmhouse listening to the sounds of the mill dam while enjoying the views of Clinch Mountain. Larry delighted in sharing stories of the community where he grew up, the “Indian Tools” he treasured and the farm he cherished. He especially found joy in telling everyone who stopped by about the beautiful chimney on his farmhouse. Larry’s faith in God was evident in the way he fought his cancer battle. He could often be heard playing old hymns on his antique pipe organ.
Larry is survived by his wife, Becky, precious daughters April (Mike) Parks Davis and Kellee (Brian) Parks Asher, added children Jesse (Kelley) Lilly and Meaghan (Josh) Deyton. His old farmhouse was often filled with the love and laughter of twelve grandchildren…all of whom he began teaching to fish almost as soon as they could walk. Larry was “Pap” to Logan, Sean, Matthew, Lakely, Landrie, Addie, Jack, Caroline, Lilly, Lucy, Landon and Libby. Larry is also survived by two sisters he adored, Jane Parks Winkle and Mary Parks Rossi, who share his love of the family farm, and a special uncle, Bob Parks, who shares his love of telling old stories.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will hold a private celebration of life service on Larry’s farm at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.gatecityfunerals.com.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to their favorite charity in Larry’s name.
