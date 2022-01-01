A great man has moved on to his heavenly home. Larry was one of the most loving, compassionate, giving, and funny people that ever walked this earth. He was an avid golfer, loved camping, and spending time with family and friends. Larry used his love of golf in the job at The Virginian Golf course where he was employed for the last four years.
He is loved and admired by many as he made friends everywhere he went. His passing will leave a huge hole in many people’s lives.
Left to grieve the loss of such a great man are his wife, Tina; dad, Doug Arnold; mom, Imogene Arnold; sister, Donna Horton (husband Jeff); sons, Logan Barker (wife Bri), Wesley Anthony (wife Ashley); six grandchildren; special cousin, Brian Wolff (wife Jo); special great niece, Danielle Shull (husband Jonathan); as well as many close friends.
The memorial service was held 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 1, 2022 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Sonny Brotherton officiating.
A special thank you to the army of emergency workers, Charlie Jones, Dr. Matt Riggins, and the ER team at Bristol Regional Medical Center for working tirelessly trying to save Larry.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.