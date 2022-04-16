BIG STONE GAP, VA. - Larry Don Spears, 72, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tn.
Born in Clintwood, Va., Larry lived most of his life in Big Stone Gap. He was a truck driver for Standard Sand in Florida. Larry attended West End Baptist Church in Big Stone Gap.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Axley and Frances (Herron) Spears; sister, Joyce Rutherford; and a brother, Axley Spears.
Surviving are his sisters, Brenda Baker, Johnson City, Tn., Judy Cole, Big Stone Gap, Phyllis Hobbs, Blackwater, Va. and Debbie Ramey, Gate City; and brothers, Robert Spears and Bill Spears, both of Big Stone Gap; a host of nieces and nephews; and cousins, including a special cousin, Don Herron.
A memorial service will be conducted 2:00pm Monday, April 18, 2022, at the West End Baptist Church, 509 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap, Va., with Pastor Josh Tompkins and Ray Bledsoe officiating.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Spears family.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.