Larry Don "Pete" Blankenship (81) passed away May 28, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a period of declining health. After graduating from Sullivan West High School, Pete served his country as a medic in the Army National Guard. He went on to be employed by Eastman Kodak, from which he retired after more than 34 years of service. Pete loved the outdoors and took great pride in tending a garden, mowing the yard and making sure he had flowers in the summer. He enjoyed watching University of Tennessee and local high school sporting events. Pete was a social butterfly and delighted in engaging with friends, old and new. When driving became a challenge for him, he was often chauffeured around town by his dear friend and neighbor Tess Page, who selflessly helped to "watch out" for him.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Ward; stepfather, Robert Ward; sisters, Mary Annis Hutson, Judy Wallace; and brother, Olan Ward.
Pete is survived by his devoted daughter, Tammy Henry; son-in-law, Brian; and dearly beloved granddaughters, Carter and Lily. They were the lights of his life. He was privileged to meet a jewel of a friend, Darlene Moody, with whom he shared several months of conversation, dinners, and joyous memories.
The family would like to give special thanks to his caregivers Andrew and Emily from Legacy Home Care. They provided outstanding care to "Mr.Larry" in the last few months and their level of commitment was impeccable. The Holston Valley ER and W3 staff provided outstanding devotion and dignity as he journeyed from this life.
Pete's wish was to be cremated with no formal memorial service. However, the family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 30, 2022, at the Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home in Kingsport.
Memorial donations may be made in Pete's memory to the Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department at 106 Ruritan Rd, Fall Branch, TN 37656.
