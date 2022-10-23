Larry Dean Willis Oct 23, 2022 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Larry Dean Willis, 68, passed away during the morning hours of Thursday (October 20, 2022) following an extended illness.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date.Blevins Funeral Home and Cremation Services has the honor of serving the Willis Family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Larry Dean Willis Arrangement Cremation Services Funeral Home Willis Family Pass Away Illness Recommended for you