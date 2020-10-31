FALL BRANCH - Larry Cutshall, 73, Fall Branch, passed away at noon on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at his home. Larry was born in Washington County, TN where he had resided his entire life. A skilled carpenter, Larry retired from Flour Daniels and was a Veteran of Vietnam having served in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty Riddle Cutshall, his parents, Burly and Laura Conley Cutshall; and all of his brothers and sisters.
Larry is survived by his two sons, Toby Cutshall, Mark Cutshall and special friend, Wendy; 4 grandchildren, Colton, Isaac, Jocey and Sam; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be at 2 pm on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery with Brother Earl Bailey officiating.