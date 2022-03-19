KINGSPORT - Larry Cox, 77, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends Sunday, March 20, 2022, from 5:00-6:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Marvin Tolley officiating.
The Graveside Service will be conducted Monday, March 21, 2022, at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to Larry’s daughter, Jodi Ward for her compassionate and devoted care for Larry.
To share memories and condolences with the family
