KINGSPORT - Larry Cox, 77, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was born March 13, 1945, in Kingsport, to the late John and Winona Peters Cox.
Larry was a loving and devoted son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
He loved cars, motorcycles, racing, sports and coaching his little league teams. However, his favorite pastime was spending quality time with his family.
Larry started his working career with Coca-Cola Bottling Company. He had also worked at Holston Defense Corporation and Mead Paper Company, retiring from B.A.E.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his brothers, Claude Cox, Carson Cox and William “Bill” Cox.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Jeff Cox (Lisa) and Joshua Ward (Tiffany); daughter, Jodi Ward; grandchildren, Summer Greene (Joseph), Autumn Cox, Raven Duncan, Rheanna Duncan, Rylie Ward, Chance Ward and Morgan Ward; great-grandchildren, Gabriella Greene, Hudson Ward and Eden Shepherd; sisters, Ilene Gibson, Carol Quillen (Rex) and Lois Wolf; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
The family will receive friends Sunday, March 20, 2022, from 5:00-6:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Marvin Tolley officiating.
The Graveside Service will be conducted Monday, March 21, 2022, at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to Larry’s daughter, Jodi Ward for her compassionate and devoted care for Larry.
