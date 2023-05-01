KINGSPORT - Larry Charles Estep, 75, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 28, 2023. Originally from Gate City, Larry currently resided in Kingsport, TN.

Larry was born on April 3, 1948, to the late Charles Estep and Evelyn (Castle) Estep. He graduated from Nickelsville High School in 1968, and he later attended and graduated from Steed College. Larry served his country as a clerk in the United States Army during the Vietnam conflict. He retired from the Kingsport Press after thirty plus years.

