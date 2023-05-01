KINGSPORT - Larry Charles Estep, 75, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 28, 2023. Originally from Gate City, Larry currently resided in Kingsport, TN.
Larry was born on April 3, 1948, to the late Charles Estep and Evelyn (Castle) Estep. He graduated from Nickelsville High School in 1968, and he later attended and graduated from Steed College. Larry served his country as a clerk in the United States Army during the Vietnam conflict. He retired from the Kingsport Press after thirty plus years.
Larry never met a stranger and thoroughly enjoyed traveling and learning about local history. He attended and was active in Moore’s Memorial Baptist Church, which he loved dearly.
Surviving are his daughters, Jorita Fields (Robert), Joana Glovier (Stephen); grandchildren, Amber Spicer (Jed), Jessica Ingle, Weston Hoover, Devan Hoover, Allie Hoover and Cydney Kinkead; great grandchildren, Michael Paul Spicer and Maria Spicer; and several cousins and close friends.
Graveside services will be held at 12 noon Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Lawson Confederate Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Alan Moser officiating. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Hammond Post 3/265 and the Virginia Army National Guard Honors Team. Music will be provided by Kim and Ronnie Absher.
The family will be meeting at 11:50 am Wednesday at the cemetery for the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Moore’s Memorial Baptist Church, 1454 Nickelsville Hwy, Gate City, VA 24251 or the Scott County Ministerial Association Food Pantry, 112 Library Ave, Gate City, VA 24251 where Larry was a very active volunteer.
The family would like to thank Gentiva Hospice and his nurse, Carmen, for taking such good care of him during his final days.