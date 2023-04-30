KINGSPORT - Larry C. Estep, 75, formerly of Gate City, VA, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 28, 2023 with his family by his side.

Arrangements will be announced by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.

