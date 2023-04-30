Larry C. Estep Apr 30, 2023 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Larry C. Estep, 75, formerly of Gate City, VA, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 28, 2023 with his family by his side.Arrangements will be announced by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. To express condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Bob and Peggy Ferrell Charles Richard (Rick) Cain Dorothy Francis Patterson Leon Clinton Gibbons David “D.L.” Worrell Alan Russell Hubbard Larry C. Estep Mark Maddux Andrew Jackson Sensabaugh IV Alan Russell Hubbard