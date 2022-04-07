Larry Brooks, age 49, passed away on Thursday, April 7th, 2022.
Memorial service will be held at Shades of Grace UMC on Saturday, April 9th at noon.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Brooks family.
Larry Brooks, age 49, passed away on Thursday, April 7th, 2022.
Memorial service will be held at Shades of Grace UMC on Saturday, April 9th at noon.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Brooks family.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription