KINGSPORT - Larry Blevins, 80 of Kingsport, passed away at Orchard View Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center following a long illness.

Graveside services will be conducted on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Danny Sykes officiating.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you