KINGSPORT - Larry Blevins, 80 of Kingsport, passed away at Orchard View Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center following a long illness.Graveside services will be conducted on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Danny Sykes officiating.Those attending committal services are asked to assemble at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.Visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave online condolences.