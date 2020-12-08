KINGSPORT - Larry Anthony Higgins “Pocketchange”, 66 of Kingsport passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Holston Valley Hospital. Larry was the son of the late Vestal Higgins and Ruby Higgins Hensley.
Larry attended Surgoinsville High School. School wasn’t his priority; he had watched truckers going up and down the road and decided that was his calling. After nearly 40 years and failing health, Larry retired as an over the road truck driver, just to start a new adventure-taking care of his grandchildren, Madyson and Paxton. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and a special uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Christopher Matthew Higgins; identical twin granddaughters, Kaylee Mason and Kylee Melissa Large; sister, Darlene Ramey; his grandparents, Flora and Delmar Thacker; mother and father-in-law, Harold and Georgia Byrd and best friend, James Neeley.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Byrd Higgins; daughter, Jennifer (Tim) Higgins Large; son, Jason Higgins; 3 grandchildren, Micayla (Orrin) Higgins Ragsdale, Madyson and Paxton Large; sisters, Wanda Thacker, Diane Richards and Terry Walters; sisters-in-law, Karen Byrd Elliott and Taina (Carlos) Byrd Williams; brother-in-law, Jeff and Kim Byrd; along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family of Larry Anthony Higgins will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Dustin Allman officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 2 pm Friday, in the Oak Hill Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be his grandson, Paxton Large; granddaughter, Madyson Large; nephews, Tim Thacker, Jarrad Byrd, Jeremy Byrd, Charles Odom, Chandler Odom, Austin Hubble, Derek Williams and Brandon Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Byrd and Carlos Williams. Minister, family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm Friday.
To express a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Higgins family.