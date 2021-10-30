CHURCH HILL - Larry Allen Snodgrass, 64, of Church Hill, TN, passed away on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021.
Larry was born at home to the late Merle and Glorius Snodgrass in Moneyhun Holler Appalachia, VA on September 3rd, 1957. He is the second in the family of six siblings, Doug Snodgrass, Theresa (Ozz) Younce, Jeannie (Martin) Gilley, John (Dana)Snodgrass, Micheal (Sherry) Snodgrass all of Big Stone Gap.
When Larry wasn't working hard to provide for his family, he was enjoying life and having fun. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, loved camping, and was a great athlete in just about any sport.
He loved his children and is survived by son, Tommy (Karisaa) Collier of Louisville, KY; daughters, Cassandra Snodgrass and Bree Snodgrass of Kingsport, Tn; stepchildren, Jessica (Daniel) Fisher of Kingsport, TN; and Dakota Shelton, Erwin, Tn. He was "The Man" to all of his grandkids whom he adored, Anthony, Bethany, Jordan, Coy, Isabelle, Ashlyn, Andrew, and Sammy, great-grandson, Jaxson.
He was born at home and died at home as was his wish. We love you and will miss you so much.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021, from 5 pm to 7 pm.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.