CHURCH HILL – Larry Allen Hood, 77, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 after brief illness.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Friday, November 6, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Church Hill. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM with Rev. Pat Hood, Rev. Gary Gerhardt, and Rev. Mitch Russell. A military graveside will follow to Church Hill Memory Gardens. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 3/265 Honor Guard.
Pallbearers will be Grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Church Hill.
A special thank you to the ICU nurses and doctors at Holston Valley Medical Center.
To leave an online message for the Hood family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Hood family.