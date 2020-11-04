CHURCH HILL – Larry Allen Hood, 77, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 after brief illness.
Larry was born on October 19, 1943 to Hobert and Dora Hood. He was a resident of Hawkins County for 54 years. He was a long-time member and a deacon at First Baptist Church of Church Hill. Larry was a veteran of the US Army and retired from Eastman Chemical Company.
He was preceded death by his parents, Hobert and Dora Hood; brother, Bill Hood; 1 infant brother; sister, Geneva Orfield; nephew, Mark Hood and Tony Hood.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Judy Hood; children, Patrick Shannon Hood (Amy), Aaron Jerome Hood (Amanda), and Mandy Cassandra Rivers (fiancé, Eric Coe); brother, Johnny Hood (Pam); grandchildren, Seth (Taam), Zachary (Carrington), Jadyn, Alyza Kate, Isaiah, Devin, Gabriel, Aiden, Cloie, Portia (Connor), McKinley, Wesley, and Emily; great grandchildren, Solomon, Austen, Gunnar, Savannah, Blair, and Sophie; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Friday, November 6, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Church Hill. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM with Rev. Pat Hood, Rev. Gary Gerhardt, and Rev. Mitch Russell. A military graveside will follow to Church Hill Memory Gardens. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 3/265 Honor Guard.
Pallbearers will be Grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Church Hill.
A special thank you to the ICU nurses and doctors at Holston Valley Medical Center.
To leave an online message for the Hood family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
