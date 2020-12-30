Larry A. Johnston “Mr. Larry”, 71, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 28, 2020. Born on June 29, 1949 in Kingsport, TN, he was preceded in death by his parents William C. and Clara H. Johnston. Larry was a graduate of Lynn View High School class of 1967. He was a member of Holy Mountain Baptist Church where he served as Church Administrator, Deacon, and Sunday School Teacher. Larry was a loving and devoted husband, dad and papaw. He enjoyed fishing, working on cars, and spoiling the grandchildren. His passion was taking care of the love of his life, his Sweetheart, “Duck”. In addition to serving his family, he loved serving his Church family for nearly 45 years. He lived life to the fullest every day and enjoyed serving our Lord in the ministry.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Linda; two children, Lisa Hensley and husband Tim, and Micah Johnston and wife Jessica; two grandchildren, Caleb and Madisyn Johnston; brother, Charles “Rick” Johnston and wife Cathy; sister, Cathy L. Johnston; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. on Friday, January 1, 2021, at Holy Mountain Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Price, Mike Malone, and Jerry Musick officiating.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Holston View Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be the Deacons of Holy Mountain Baptist Church. Honorary pallbearers will be Al McKinnie, Richard Davis, Sonny Brown, and Scott Oliver.