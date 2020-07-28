ROGERSVILLE - Larkin Delph, Jr. or "June" as he was known by everyone, age 94, of Rogersville, TN, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 25th, 2020, peacefully at his home after a brief illness with his loving family by his side.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at East Rogersville Baptist Church.
Funeral service will be conducted 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at East Rogersville Baptist Church with Rev. John Butler and Rev. Doug Seymore officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Highland Cemetery with military honors provided by the Hawkins County Color Guard and Tennessee Army National Guard.
