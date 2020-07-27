ROGERSVILLE - Larkin Delph, Jr. or "June" as he was known by everyone, age 94, of Rogersville, TN, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 25th, 2020, peacefully at his home after a brief illness with his loving family by his side. June was born on June 7th, 1926 in the Poor Valley area of Hawkins County, TN to William Larkin Delph, Sr. and Virgie (Roberts) Delph. He was raised in the Clinch River area of Hawkins and Hancock County, TN and Scott County, VA. He found his Savior later in life and was a devoted Christian. He was a member of East Rogersville Baptist Church.
June was a veteran of WWII and volunteered for the Army at the age of 15, of which he lied in order to enlist. He was ready to be sent to the Normandy Invasion, but because of his mother’s letter to his Commanding Officer regarding his age; he was spared the Invasion. Though he was due to be shipped to Texas with the 51st Infantry Division, he volunteered to take paratrooper training with the 82nd Airborne Division. He took basic training in Fort Bragg, NC and went to jump school in Ft. Benning, GA; he was stationed at Camp McChord, NC and Ft. Oglethorpe, GA. He proudly served with the 82nd Airborne Division during WWII in France, Belgium and Germany.
Although June only went to the 4th grade, he was a clever and sharp businessman, owning several businesses including Delph’s Coal Yard, Delph Ready Mix Concrete, Cherokee Lake Campground, The Warrior Drive-In and Rogersville Mobile Home Sales. After he retired, he built a family owned campground, which the family still owns, on Cherokee Lake in Mooresburg, TN.
June also did many things for his community, such as buying needed EMS equipment for the local emergency services, taking fruit baskets to all nursing home patients every Christmas and helped anyone in need without any recognition.
He was a Charter and Lifetime member of the American Legion Post 21 for over 70 years. June was also a Lifetime member of Joseph Rogers VFW Post 9543 and served as the Post Commander for 9 years. He was always involved in veteran affairs and helped veterans any way he could. June proposed the idea of a new Hawkins County War Memorial, which stands today in the Court House square. The first of its kind in the East Tennessee area. June served as the President of the memorial from its inception till his death.
June was a devoted family man. He was involved in the raising of 4 generations of his family, including his brothers and sisters, his own children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was married to his loving wife, Helen, for 65 years.
June was preceded in death by his loving wife, Helen Delph (Enix); son, Tyrone (Junie) Delph; daughter, Pamela Ball (Delph); grandchildren, Shannon and Shawn Ball; brother, Earl Jack Delph and sister, Birdie Nell Herron (Begley).
He is cherished in memory by his loving family, daughter, Lori Leigh Delph; grandsons, Joshua Lee Ball and special daughter-in-law Allison Ball (Whitten) and Dillon Chantz Cradic all of Rogersville, TN; granddaughter, Amber Autumn Nicole Ball of Mooresburg, TN; Three great-grandchildren, Layton Daniel Larkin Ball, Brylee Joyce Ball and Paxton Lee Ball; brother, Robert Lee (Buster) Delph; sisters, Winnifred Foca (Delph), Iva Dell Greer, Bonnie Watkins and Diane Minor all of Rogersville, TN; he also left behind numerous loving friends, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at East Rogersville Baptist Church.
Funeral service will be conducted 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at East Rogersville Baptist Church with Rev. John Butler and Rev. Doug Seymore officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Highland Cemetery with military honors provided by the Hawkins County Color Guard and Tennessee Army National Guard.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Delph family.