BRISTOL, TN – Lanie Balingan Swift, 42, went to her Heavenly Home peacefully with her loving family by her side.
A visitation will be held at 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Crossroads United Methodist Church. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM with Rev. Randy Lantz officiating and Rev. G. Christian Swift will provide a prayer.
