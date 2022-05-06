Kingsport, TN (37660)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High near 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.