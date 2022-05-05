BRISTOL, TN – Lanie Balingan Swift, 42, went to her Heavenly Home peacefully with her loving family by her side.
Lanie was born in Mindanao, Surigao del Norte, in a village in Philippines in the mountains and moved to a village on the coast. She worked at Indian Path Hospital and enjoyed brightening up patients’ days. She was a loving wife, excellent mother and a friend to all.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Apoloinario and Trinidad Balingan; brother, Romilando; and first husband, Jim Castle.
Lanie is survived by her husband, Peter Swift; son, Matthew Balingan Swift; siblings, Catalino, Ermilinda, Leopoldo, Precilda, Gemma, Genalyn, Nilo, Jonel, and Joel; father-in-law, G. Christian Swift (Kathy Watson-Swift); brother-in-law, Christopher Swift (Giulia); sister-in-law; Christina Elizabeth Carter (Howard Leroy); sister-in-law, Peggy Harris (Ken); niece, Christine Orosz a host of extended family and friends.
A visitation will be held at 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Crossroads United Methodist Church. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM with Rev. Randy Lantz officiating and Rev. G. Christian Swift will provide a prayer.
