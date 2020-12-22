KINGSPORT - Landon K. Cox went to be with the Lord peacefully at his home Sunday, December 20, 2020 following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Landon was born in Sullivan County, TN on October 11, 1936 to the late Samuel Payne Cox and Pearl Jenkins Cox. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by 9 half brothers and sisters, and 5 brothers and sisters.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory; his devoted wife and amazing caregiver of 63 years, Faye, Kingsport, TN; brother Clark Cox, Kingsport, TN; daughter Donna Ratliff and husband Tim, Kingsport, TN; son Greg Cox, Kingsport, TN; grandchildren Alex Ratliff and wife Katie, Chattanooga, TN, Isaac Ratliff, Knoxville, TN, Emily Cox, Greeneville, TN; great-granddaughter Sloane Ratliff, Chattanooga, TN.
His family will remember him as a loving husband, a wonderful father, and an amazingly devoted and generous grandfather.
Landon worked at Kingsport Press for several years before serving his nation in the U.S. Army in El Paso, TX. He then worked at Eastman Chemical Company before retiring in 1995. He worked as a mechanic in the Polymers and Organic Chemicals Divisions where he was recognized as a loyal, hard working employee.
The family would like to send thanks to Madison House staff, Home Instead staff, and special thanks to Gena Gilly for their compassionate care and assistance.
The family will hold a private graveside service at East Tennessee Home and Cremation Services, and Cemetery at a date to be announced later. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or West Colonial Hills Baptist Church Children’s Ministry.